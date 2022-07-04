Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,354 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

