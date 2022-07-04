Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 918 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.