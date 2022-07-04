Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

