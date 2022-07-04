Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.