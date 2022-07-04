Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.07 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.