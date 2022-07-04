Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,989 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

