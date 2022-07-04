Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 339 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.54. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.