Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,025,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.64 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $210.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

