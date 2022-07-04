Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

