Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

