Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,800 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.