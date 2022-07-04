Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.