Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

