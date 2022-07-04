Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE HMC opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.