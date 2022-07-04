Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $198.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

