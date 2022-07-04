Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

