Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $400.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.