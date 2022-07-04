Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

