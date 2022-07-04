Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

