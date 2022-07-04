PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

