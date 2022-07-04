Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 240.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.