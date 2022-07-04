Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,204.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $16,674,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $117.23 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.