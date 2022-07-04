Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

