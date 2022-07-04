Private Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.56 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

