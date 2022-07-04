Private Capital Group LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.67. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

