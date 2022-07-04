Private Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $2,378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

