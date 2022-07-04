Private Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAC opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

