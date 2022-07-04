Private Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 375.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

