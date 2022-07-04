Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,788,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 355,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

