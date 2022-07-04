Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

