Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.