Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,670 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

