Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 242.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.