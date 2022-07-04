Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $71.38 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

