Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.02. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

