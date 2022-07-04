Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,008,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB opened at $0.00 on Monday. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

