Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

