Providence First Trust Co Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,566.35.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

