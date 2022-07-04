Providence First Trust Co Takes $643,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

