Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 480.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

