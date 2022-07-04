PSI Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

