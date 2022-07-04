Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 504,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Qutoutiao at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

