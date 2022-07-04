QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $309,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 85,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

