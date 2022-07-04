Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.