Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.76. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.