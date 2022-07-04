Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.