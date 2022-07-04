Refined Wealth Management Sells 18,247 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Refined Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 8.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

