Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN opened at $166.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

