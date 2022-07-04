Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Buys $10,883.90 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,883.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,402.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $1,925,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $9,620,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

