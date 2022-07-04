Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Director Purchases $10,883.90 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $10,883.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,402.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.